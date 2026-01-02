TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may test three-month highs

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may test three-month highs
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Holds above nine-day EMA near 1.3450

GBP/USD edges higher on the first day of the year, trading around 1.3470 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a weakening of a bullish bias as the pair remains slightly below the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises and stands above the 50-day EMA, with spot holding over both and maintaining a bullish bias. The 50-day EMA slope is positive, supporting the uptrend. Short-term trend dynamics remain supportive as the nine-day EMA continues to lead the 50-day EMA, and price respects the former on pullbacks. The moving average configuration would keep the topside favored while the medium-term average edges higher. Read more...

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3450 on Fed rate cut bets, BoE's gradual policy path

The GBP/USD pair gathers strength to around 1.3480 during the early Asian session on Friday. Expectations of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Pound Sterling (GBP). Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson is set to speak later on the weekend.

The Greenback ended 2025 with the sharpest annual decline in eight years. With at least two rate reductions priced in for this year, the Fed's policy path diverges from the United Kingdom (UK), dimming the USD's appeal. Financial markets are pricing in nearly a 15.0% chance the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting in January, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD stays under mild bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Friday. Although trading conditions remain thin following the New Year holiday and ahead of the weekend, the modest recovery seen in the US Dollar causes the pair to edge lower. The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stabilizes near 1.3450

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stabilizes near 1.3450

After testing 1.3400 on the last day of 2025, GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound. Nevertheless, the pair finds it difficult to gather momentum and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3450 as market participants remain in holiday mood.

Gold climbs toward $4,400 following deep correction

Gold climbs toward $4,400 following deep correction

Gold advances toward $4,400 and gains more than 1.5% on the day after suffering heavy losses amid profit-taking heading into the end of the year. Growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy and persistent geopolitical risks seem to be helping XAU/USD stretch higher.

Cardano gains early New Year momentum, bulls target falling wedge breakout

Cardano gains early New Year momentum, bulls target falling wedge breakout

Cardano kicks off the New Year on a positive note and is extending gains, trading above $0.36 at the time of writing on Friday. Improving on-chain and derivatives data point to growing bullish interest, while the technical outlook keeps an upside breakout in focus.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

