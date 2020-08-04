Gold Price Analysis: The next dip may provide a buying opportunity – Confluence Detector

Gold has been edging higher but seems shy of staging a major breakout. The precious metal is pushed higher by the failure of American politicians to reach an agreement on extending federal unemployment benefits and other emergency programs. That implies a bigger package down the road – and more importantly for XAU/USD more monetary stimulus.
On the other hand, hopes for a coronavirus vaccine remain robust as Novavax and other companies are moving forward to provide immunization. Stocks, bonds, and precious metals are looking for a new direction.
How is gold positioned on the charts? Significant hurdles loom over XAU/USD, implying another attempt to push the precious metal to the upside seems futile. However, after extending the downward correction, gold may be ready for the next bullish move – as fundamentals continue pointing higher.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold is initially capped at $1,975, which is a cluster including the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the BB 1h-Middle, and several other SMAs.
The most significant resistance is at $1,985, which is the all-time high and also where the BB 4h-Upper and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day converge.
Some support awaits at $1,968, which is the confluence of the SMA 100-1h, the previous 4h-low, and the SMA 5-one-day.
A more considerable cushion is at $1,952, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the BB 4h-Lower.
All in all, the path of least resistance is to the upside.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
