West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $58.20 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.90% on the day, extending its upward momentum amid persistent geopolitical tensions. Crude Oil prices benefit from renewed risk aversion as hopes for a swift agreement to end the war in Ukraine continue to fade.

US-led discussions have failed to deliver a decisive breakthrough, particularly on sensitive territorial issues. According to information reported by Reuters, Moscow has accused Kyiv of carrying out a drone attack targeting a presidential residence in Russia, an allegation denied by Ukraine. This deterioration in the diplomatic backdrop encourages markets to price in a higher risk of supply disruptions, providing short-term support to the WTI US Oil price.

Geopolitical tensions are not limited to Eastern Europe. Recent comments from US President Donald Trump, referring to possible military action against Iran should certain strategic programs be revived, have also reignited concerns about stability in the Middle East, a key region for global energy supply. This backdrop helps maintain a geopolitical risk premium in the Oil market.

However, upside potential remains partly capped by concerns over global supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) have confirmed a modest production increase of 137,000 barrels per day starting in December, fuelling fears of oversupply should global demand weaken.

Market participants now turn their attention to the weekly Crude Oil inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), due later in the day.