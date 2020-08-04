  • Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level.
  • Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.

Gold breaks USD 2000 per troy ounce

Ever since the central banks turned on the printers gold has been on a massive bull run. The yellow metal also received a boost due to its safe-haven status and this has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not only the central banks that have been supporting the markets as governments have conducted fiscal stimulus programs too. It all started after the last financial crisis in 2008-9. Ever since the equities markets pushed higher as the market was flushed with liquidity and during the coronavirus pandemic they have done the same. 

Central banks like China and Russia are also replenishing their gold reserves. China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of May, central bank data showed Sunday. This is according to reports from 7th June. The total value of the gold reserves reached around USD 108.29 billion U.S. up from USD 106.67 billion in May month ago. It seems that every month there is an increase. 

There could be more if this to come in the future especially if there is another round of QE from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks, This week we will also get the latest from the Bank of England and although they are not set to make any policy changes this time round they may signal some intent to act in the future.

Gold monthly chart

Gold all time high

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1998.22
Today Daily Change 21.38
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 1976.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1867
Daily SMA50 1790.19
Daily SMA100 1728.77
Daily SMA200 1632.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1988.02
Previous Daily Low 1960.67
Previous Weekly High 1984.8
Previous Weekly Low 1900
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1977.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1971.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1962.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 1947.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1934.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 1989.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 2002.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 2017.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.

Gold News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.

GBP/USD News

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract. 

Read more

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures