Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD picks up to $75.00 amid geopolitical tensions

Silver (XAG/USD) is trimming losses on Tuesday after depreciating beyond 7% amid Monday’s thin liquidity conditions. The escalating tensions in diverse regions of the world, coupled with market expectations that the Fed minutes will cement hopes of further monetary easing in 2026, are providing support to precious metals on Tuesday.



Moscow announced the revision of its stance on the peace talks with Ukraine after an alleged drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences, while in the South East China Sea, military drills around Taiwan extend for the second day. Beyond that, US President Trump has threatened another attack on Iran.

Apart from that, the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, due later today, are expected to reflect a wide divergence within the monetary policy committee, and feed hopes that the bank might lower borrowing costs beyond the 25 basis pòints projected in the Dot Plot.

Technical Analysis: Silver might find resistance around $76.50

In the 4-hour chart, XAG/USD trades at $75.65, after having bottomed at $70.53 on Monday. The rising 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), near $70.89, held bears on Monday and keeps the broader upside trend in play.

Oscillators, however, are mixed. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the Signal line and under the zero mark, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has returned to bullish territory above the key 50 line.



The bearish engulfing pattern in the daily chart is a negative sign that might anticipate a deeper correction. Resistances are at the $76.50 intra-day level, ahead of the $80.00 psychological level and the all-time high, at $85.87.



On the downside, the mentioned 50-period SMA and Monday's low at $70.53 are likely to provide support on a potential bearish reversal. Further down, the December 18 low, near $64.75, will come into focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)