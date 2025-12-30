TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades flat around 1.3500 against the US Dollar

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar in countdown to FOMC Minutes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades flat around 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday, close to an over three-month high of 1.3535 posted last week. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar wobbles ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes of the December meeting, which will be published in the late New York session.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat around 98.00. Investors await the FOMC minutes to get detailed cues on policymakers’ views on the monetary policy outlook. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD at key resist. Metals sell-off but could bounce back [Video]

US stocks bullish - cautiously. EUR/USD to 1.1900? GBP/USD at key resist. JPY pairs still bullish but stretched. Metals massive sell-off but could bounce back. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flatlines below 1.1800 ahead of Fed Minutes

EUR/USD flatlines below 1.1800 ahead of Fed Minutes

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and continues to move sideways below 1.1800 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as markets remain in holiday mood. Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December policy meeting.

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3500 area following earlier climb

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3500 area following earlier climb

GBP/USD loses its traction and trades flat on the day near 1.3500 after rising to the 1.3530 area early Tuesday. Trading conditions remain thin ahead of the New Year holiday, limiting the pair's volatility. The Fed will publish December meeting minutes in the late American session.

Gold aims to regain the ground lost

Gold aims to regain the ground lost

Gold gathers recovery momentum and advances toward $4,400 on Tuesday after losing more than 4% on Monday. Increased margin requirements on gold and silver futures by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, one of the world’s largest trading floors for commodities, prompted widespread profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.

Tron steadies as Justin Sun invests $18 million in Tron Inc.

Tron steadies as Justin Sun invests $18 million in Tron Inc.

Tron (TRX) trades above $0.2800 at press time on Monday, hovering below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2859.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

