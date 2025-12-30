Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades flat around 1.3500 against the US Dollar

Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar in countdown to FOMC Minutes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades flat around 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday, close to an over three-month high of 1.3535 posted last week. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar wobbles ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes of the December meeting, which will be published in the late New York session.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat around 98.00. Investors await the FOMC minutes to get detailed cues on policymakers’ views on the monetary policy outlook. Read more...

