Gold Price Analysis: Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed

- Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs.
- Technical indicators still back the case for the upside.
- 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Gold (XAU/USD) has returned to the red zone on Friday, having failed to surpass the critical hurdle at $1760 for the second straight session.
That level appears to be the downward-sloping 50-daily moving average (DMA). Sellers are back in control and remain poised to threaten the mildly bullish 21-DMA at $1731.
However, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) still defending the midline, the downside appears limited by the abovementioned 21-DMA support.
If the level gives way, the April 5 low at $1721 could be put to test. Further south, the April month low so far at $1706 will be eyed.
Gold Price Chart: One-day
Alternatively, should XAU buyers find acceptance above the powerful 50-DMA resistance on a daily closing basis, the double bottom reversal in gold could likely regain momentum.
Subsequently, a rally towards the $1800 mark cannot be ruled.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1748.95
|Today Daily Change
|-6.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1755.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1729.89
|Daily SMA50
|1762.35
|Daily SMA100
|1809.92
|Daily SMA200
|1858.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1758.74
|Previous Daily Low
|1733.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1748.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1742.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1739.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1713.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1765.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1774.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1790.55
