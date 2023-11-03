Gold Price Analysis: paddling just beneath $2,000

- Spot Gold prices head into the week's close trading into the midrange.
- XAU/USD mixed on US NFP miss.
- Near-term trend still tilted towards the upside.
The XAU/USD bid into an intraday high just shy of $2,005 on Friday following the worst read on US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in almost 3 years, but Gold bids recovered to the midrange of the day's trading to finish up near $1,992.50.
The US NFP report missed expectations, showing the US added only 150 thousand jobs in October compared to September's bumper reading of 297 thousand jobs additions, which saw a downside revision from the initial print of 336K. Markets initially expected an October reading of 180K, and the headline miss has global markets surging into the trading week's close as investors cheer the heralded end of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes.
US Nonfarm Payrolls increase by 150,000 in October vs. 180,000 forecast
Gold initially tapped a weekly high of $2,008 on Tuesday before swinging into a weekly low of $1,970.
Despite the NFP miss, Gold struggled to etch in firm gains as cooler metal heads prevail; despite cooling US data, inflation and excess wage growth remain key factors for the Fed, and a single bad NFP reading will do little to push the Fed off of their "higher-for-longer" stance on interest rates.
Money markets are currently pricing in odds of a full percentage rate cute by the end of 2024, a look-ahead that could stand to be premature as the Fed grapples with getting a firm grasp on price volatility.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Spot Gold bids are etching in the beginning stages of a rising channel in the near-term, and bids are leaning towards the bullish side with XAU/USD intraday action trading on the north side of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently rising from $1,985.
Spot Gold has been trading on the top side of the 200-day SMA currently grinding towards $1,940, and Friday's knock back from the $2,000 major handle sees XAU/USD backing away in preparation for another topside run next week.
XAU/USD Hourly Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1992.67
|Today Daily Change
|6.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1985.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1941.94
|Daily SMA50
|1919.41
|Daily SMA100
|1925.5
|Daily SMA200
|1933.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1991.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1978.88
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1953.61
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1986.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1983.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1979.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1973.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1967.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1997.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2003.84
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce
Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.