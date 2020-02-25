Gold Price Analysis: Levels to watch as coronavirus panic grips markets

Gold has been trading around $1,650, stabilizing after several turbulent days that have sent the price of the precious metal to nearly $1.690 before a substantial correction.
Coronavirus fears are gripping stocks, sending American shares down on the second day of a considerable sell-off. Investors are flocking into safe-haven assets such as bonds. Ten-year Treasury yields have hit an all-time low under 1.32%.
XAU/USD may wake up and resume its rise. The levels to watch are $1,657, which has been capping gold in recent hours. It is followed by $1,670, which provided support on Monday when the yellow metal traded at high ground. Next, the swing high of $1,680 is a weak resistance line. Finally, $1,689 is the seven-year high. A far target is $1,800.
Support awaits at $1,643, a low point on Monday, and followed by the correction low of $1,633. The next levels are $1,623, and $1,613, both from last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
