Gold Price Analysis: Hits fresh record highs, key levels to watch ahead of NFP – Confluence Detector

Gold extends its choppy trend after refreshing all-time-highs at $2075 in early Asia. The metal lacks a clear directional bias heading into the critical US NFP. ‘Buy the dips’ will remain in vogue alongside the US dollar dynamics amid a resurgence of the US-China tensions.
The dollar comeback amid risk-aversion, flagged after US President Trump banned the Chinese apps, stalled the bullish momentum in gold. The US payrolls will remain the key decider for gold’s next direction. Although a correction cannot be ruled out.
How is it positioned technically? Key levels to watch
The tool shows that the bright metal sees immediate cushion at $2054, which is the pivot point one-month R1 and powerful support.
A break below the latter will open floors towards the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and intraday low at $2049.
The next downside target is aligned at $2042, the pivot point one-day S1. Bears may face difficulty clearing the next support at $2038, which is the pivot point one-week R2.
Alternatively, a bunch of resistance levels is stacked up around $2061/63, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, SMA5 four-hour and Bollinger Band one-hour Middle.
Further north, the previous day high at $2069 will offer some resistance before the spot retest the record highs, with a target to conquer the $2100 mark.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
With the TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) tool, you can easily locate areas where the price can find a support zone or resistance zone and make trading decisions. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points each time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold hovers around $2,050 ahead of US jobs report
Gold has been consolidating its gains, trading closer to $2,050 after hitting a new all-time high of $2,075 earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls, which could go either way.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.