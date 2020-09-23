Gold Price Analysis: Elliott Wave downside targets point to the $1767 area

- Gold is testing a key support level as it trades 1.82% lower on Wednesday.
- There is a Fib confluence zone lower down that the market could be interested in.
Gold daily chart
The commodities complex is taking another hit on Wednesday after a tough start to the week. The recent persistent greenback strength has been a thorn in the side of the precious metal since the dollar consolidation began. Now there is a breakout to the upside in the dollar, gold is testing the support area which is the consolidation low.
The first place to start is the retracement from the all-time high. After the pullback the price retraced and the second wave up hit USD 2015.65 per troy ounce. This pullback stopped short of the 76.4% retracement but is still the Elliott Wave 2 starting point.
That means the current wave could be wave 3. This is traditionally the longest wave and the Fibonacci extension level on the downside point to a test of the 161.8% area. Interestingly this confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement marked with the orange rectangle. If the downside support breaks that could be the target.
The indicators are confirming the bearish picture as the MACD histogram and signal lines are under zero. The Relative Strength Index is also looking very depressed too. It is important to remember the daily candle has not closed below the support area yet. Traders and investors must wait for confirmation.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1864.3
|Today Daily Change
|-35.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.89
|Today daily open
|1900.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.11
|Daily SMA50
|1939.07
|Daily SMA100
|1840.53
|Daily SMA200
|1719.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1920.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1904.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
