Gold Price Analysis: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount

- Gold bears in full control below a critical old support structure.
- There is room for a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for a strong resistance confluence.
- With eyes on the Fed, bulls remain on the sidelines, expecting higher prices, eventually.
The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.
Meanwhile, with the Dow above 30,000 and the S&P500 closing at a fresh all-time high this week, there is limited upside for gold in the near-term due to the combination of the vaccine news and the beginning of the Biden transition.
Today, the spot market is consolidated between $1,805.99 and $1,818.23 where it meets the old July resistance and Thanksgiving holidays in the US.
''The recent capitulation in gold will likely mark the end of the consolidation phase,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''The recent liquidations are likely associated with a capitulation in positioning, as a break below support crossed a pain threshold for many.''
''Notwithstanding, we also find that macro headwinds have contributed to liquidations over the past month — after all, nominal rates have risen substantially during that time period, likely contributing to the outflows seen in ETFs,'' the analysts added.
However, going forward, there are prospects for a weaker US dollar which would tend to support gold prices higher.
The focus will be on the Federal Reserve on December 15-16 and whether the adoption of new COVID-related restrictions has added to downside risks for the economy in coming months, in the central bank's view.
''We expect that the Fed will ease by extending the weighted average maturity of its Treasury purchases, ultimately increasing the effectiveness of QE,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''As real rates to resume their downward trajectory, we expect investment inflows into precious metals to rise substantially, supporting gold prices north of $2,000/oz. The market will be looking for any discussions on these dimensions of QE in the Fed's Minutes.''
Daily chart
From a technical perspective, the price is moving in an extension of the monthly bearish correction.
The daily chart shows that the price is now below old support that will be expected to act as resistance in a 61.% Fibonacci retracement.
In waiting for the retracement, committed bears will be seeking a discount to target the next lower low.
The weekly chart below offers the prospects of a new lower low to an old resistance structure.
Weekly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1809.1
|Today Daily Change
|2.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1806.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.54
|Daily SMA50
|1891.48
|Daily SMA100
|1910.36
|Daily SMA200
|1797.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1801.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1807.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1792.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.92
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.19 after the ECB meeting minutes pointed to some caution about expanding the bond-buying scheme. Earlier, the dollar weakened after the Fed signaled openness to more QE. The US holiday implies thin volume.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, undermined by Brexit woes and renewed dollar demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD remains supported above $1800 level amid quiet holiday trade
Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues its gradual grind higher for a second day, the precious metal having bounced at support at the psychological $1800 mark on Tuesday, following a hefty sell-off at the start of the week that saw spot prices drop from the high $1800s.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
