Gold Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments

- Gold starts the week on the bid while the greenback stays flat.
- A busy week on the US calendar will be important for the summer months.
- XAU/USD poised to extend slide after breaking key supports
At the time of writing, gold is trading on the bid in the open for the week, higher by 0.38% from the get-go at $1,781.64. The price of gold has rallied from a low of $1,773.79 and has reached a high of $1,790.44.
Gold prices finished on Friday at $1,780.30 and 0.29% higher after moving up from a low of $1,773.80 and reaching a high of $1,790.37.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is flat in the open on Monday, stalling in its recovery from the pressure early on Friday following the miss in producer price inflation.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of an 0.6% increase. There is no runaway inflation in this report, which counters the Fed’s faster action, weighing on the greenback.
At the time of writing, DXY is trading at 91.81, a touch below the 91.838 Friday close. However, in the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992.
Meanwhile, volatility levels are sinking fast again following a brief hiatus around the FOMC meeting although there could be another flurry for the week ahead due to critical US data.
Consumer confidence, ADP, ISM and Friday’s June Nonfarm Payrolls figure will be under the spotlight. A significant number, close to the one million mark, will be seeded to avert a low volatility summer.
Analysts at TD Securities explained that the start of the process of preparing the market for QE tapering has introduced an additional hawkish element to Fed policy expectations.
''The resulting sharp drop, which saw prices fall by some $100 to the $1,770s, and fear of a more pronounced rout also prompted money managers to build short positions. However, with the market reflecting on continued economic risks and yields remaining quite low, it is unlikely there will continue to be aggressive reductions in length.''
''Indeed, once the dust settles, gold should migrate well above $1,800/oz in the next months with investors likely increasing exposure in the yellow metal, the analysts added.
Gold technical analysis
However, gold has failed to trade stronger into the $1800s and there is a lack of an immediate impetus to buy the yellow metal which puts the focus on the downside from a technical point of view.
Chart of the Week: Gold meets a critical landmark
A close below 1,772 and 4-hour support will be important and will put the 1,750’s on the map for the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.