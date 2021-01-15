Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-defined as XAU/USD awaits key US data – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the overnight recovery gains, underpinned by dovish Fed Chair Powell and President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The sell-off in the US Treasury yields amid Fed’s dovish monetary policy prospects seems to bode well for the non-yielding gold.
Also, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weak jobs data collaborates with the pullback in the metal. Despite gold’s bounce, investors remain cautious heading into critical US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment releases.
How is gold positioned on the charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold has powerful resistance to clear at $1857 (Fibonacci 38.2% one-month) if it wants to take on the upside.
However, its not going to be an easy task for the bulls, as a cluster of resistance levels around $1860/61 would challenge their commitment. That area is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and pivot point one-day R1.
Further north, the convergence of the SMA50 one-day, SMA200 four-hour and Bollinger Band four-hour Upper at $1864 is the level to beat for the bulls.
To the downside, an immediate cap is seen at $1849, which is the intersection of the SMA5 one-day, SMA100 one-hour and previous high four-hour.
The next significant cushion awaits at $1845, the SMA5 four-hour. A break below the latter could expose the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1840.
The bears will need to crack a couple of minor supports before testing the fierce line of defense at $1829, where the previous week low meets the previous day low.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressured towards 0.7750 even as Biden goes big
AUD/USD heads towards 0.7750 after the US President-elect Joe Biden's much-awaited speech. The Aussie holds the lower ground as Biden's COVID-19 relief plan failed to impress markets. The S&P 500 futures drop alongside Treasury yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3700 ahead of key UK data
Having faced rejection at 1.3700 on several occasions in Friday’s Asian trading so far, GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight gains led by broad-based US dollar sell-off. Fed’s Powell downed the US dollar, Biden failed to impress. Focus shifts to the UK/US data dump.
Gold: Bears testing bullish commitments at 200 dma
Gold flirting with the 200-DMA as markets assess Biden's covid rescue plan. Rising US rates continue to place a wet towel on gold markets with spot gold now flirting with a break below the 200-DMA.
Bitcoin price heads to $41,500 as on-chain metrics turn bullish
Bitcoin had a massive sell-off on January 10, dropping from a high of $41,350 down to $30,420 in the next three days. However, bulls have bought the dip and Bitcoin has experienced a V-shape recovery and aiming to climb back above $40,000.
DXY sees little action as US President-elect Joe Biden unveils coronavirus rescue plan
The dollar index trades largely unchanged on the day near 90.25. The US President-elect Joe Biden unveils the coronavirus rescue plan, promises support to small businesses. The bond markets, too, are seeing little action.