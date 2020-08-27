Gold Price Analysis: $1952 is the level to beat for XAU bulls, Powell in spotlight – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates Wednesday’s 1.30% rally in the lead up to the much-awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. The US dollar drops with Treasury yields amid dovish Fed expectations, with markets expecting Powell to hint at a new policy framework to resolve its persistent fight with low inflation.
Meanwhile, the renewed US-Sino tensions over the South China Sea dispute combined with growing fears of the second-wave of coronavirus underpins the safe-haven appeal of gold. Ahead of Powell’s speech, traders will await fresh cues from the US Q2 Preliminary GDP release. Let’s look at the key technical levels for trading gold in the day ahead.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The tool shows that gold wavers in a tight range, with a cluster of minor support levels stacked up between $1940-35, keeping the retracement in check. The demand zone is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA5 one-day.
A breach of that area could see a test of the critical support at $1932, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and SMA50 one-hour coincide.
The next downside support awaits at $1923, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day. The pivot point one-day S1 at $1920 is another cushion to the downside.
Meanwhile, the bulls need a decisive break above the fierce $1952 barrier, the intersection of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, SMA10 one-day and SMA50 four-hour, to revive the recent bullish momentum.
The next hurdle is seen at $1956, the convergence of the previous high and Bollinger Band four-hour Upper.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
Gold: $1952 is the level to beat for XAU bulls, Powell in spotlight
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates Wednesday’s 1.30% rally in the lead up to the much-awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. The US dollar drops with Treasury yields amid dovish Fed expectations.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.