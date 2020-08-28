Gold Price Analysis: $1952 back in sight for XAU/USD bulls – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady rise on Friday, recovering ground after Fed Chair Powell’s adoption of the average inflation targeting strategy. The yellow metal benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness, as global markets cheer Fed’s lower rates for a longer period and down greenback’s haven demand.
The bounce, however, could remain elusive amid a rally in the US Treasury yields, as the inflation expectations hit a seven-year high. How is gold positioned technically?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The tool shows that gold has regained the critical resistance now support at $1937, the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and SMA5 one-day.
The next relevance barrier to the upside is seen at $1949, the intersection of the SMA200 on one-hour and SMA10 one-day.
Further north, the robust resistance at $1952 will come into play once again. That level is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Also, the buyers aim for $1957, which is the next hurdle.
Alternatively, below the aforementioned $1937 support, the $1932 cushion (Fibonacci 23.6% one-month) will slow down the declines.
The next downside target awaits at $1924, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
Gold: $1952 back in sight amid dollar weakness
Gold is on a steady rise on Friday, recovering ground after Powell’s adoption of the average inflation targeting strategy. The yellow metal benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.