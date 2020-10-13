Gold Price Analysis: 12-day-old support, market stabilization probe XAU/USD bears below $1,900

- Gold seesaws in a choppy range below $1,895.50 after marking the biggest losses in over a week.
- US dollar gains disappoint the bullion buyers, growing pessimism concerning the American stimulus occupy headlines.
- Fears of a worsening virus, no-deal Brexit and China’s tussle with the West add challenges to the market sentiment.
- US PPI, Fedspeak can offer additional catalysts to watch.
Gold prices seesaw between $1,888.65 and $1895.50, currently around $1,892.80, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal consolidates the previous day’s losses, the heaviest drop since October 06, from the one-week low of $1,886.58. Although nothing changes the market’s downbeat mood, a lack of major catalysts and a pause after the heavy fall seem to justify the commodity’s latest pullback.
Bears dominate ahead of the key events…
Be it the US presidential election or the Brexit deal deadline, a flow of risk-negative headlines keeps global investors pessimistic. While a lack of consensus among the US Congress over the coronavirus (COVID-19) is in the spotlight, no sign of a deal from the trade talks between the European Union (EU) and the UK also contributes to the market fears.
Also joining the list of negatives could be the latest halts in the COVID-19 vaccine trials by the Johnson and Johnson as well as Eli Lily. Further, growing dislike for China and the dragon nation’s urge to fight back the US and Australia offer additional challenges to the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
On the data front, soft US inflation numbers, downbeat ZEW Survey outcome and mixed results of China’s trade figures also drove traders towards the risk-safety, which in turn helped the US dollar index (DXY) to print the highest gains in three weeks. The US dollar gains not only proved its negative correlation with gold prices but also dragged Wall Street down as Treasury traders returned from Monday’s Columbus Day holiday.
Alternatively, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upwardly revised its World Economic Outlook while expecting the global economy to mark 4.4% contraction in 2020 versus the previous forecast of -5.2%. The update also praised China for its economic recovery while anticipating a 1.9% growth for the current year.
Even so, fears of no US aid package before the American elections and a hard Brexit, not to forget about the delay in the COVID-19 vaccine, could keep haunting the markets. As a result, the US dollar may extend recent gains and can negatively affect the yellow metal prices unless any surprises erupt from the economic calendar, which is less likely.
Technical analysis
Unless declining below an ascending trend line from September 28, at $1,891 now, bears are likely to keep $1,900 on their radar as an immediate target.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1893.12
|Today Daily Change
|-29.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.54%
|Today daily open
|1922.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.37
|Daily SMA50
|1938.42
|Daily SMA100
|1864.3
|Daily SMA200
|1746.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1933.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1924.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1931.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1939.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
