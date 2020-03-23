Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers from 2020 lows as Fed announces 'Q-Infinity'

XAU/USD bounces off 2020 lows as Fed announces unlimited bond-buying scheme.

Resistance is seen in the 1530/40 price zone.

XAU/USD daily chart

After suffering a steep decline, gold is reacting up near the 200 SMA (simple moving average) on the daily chart, while still trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs. XAU/USD is consolidating losses and gaining some steam above $1500 per troy ounce as the Fed announces unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE).

XAU/USD four-hour chart

The metal is bouncing off the 2020 lows as the bulls are challenging the 1530/40 resistance level and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. A break above the mentioned level can lead to further gains toward the 1565 resistance line. Support can be expected near the 1500 and 1480 price levels.

Resistance: 1530, 1540, 1565

Support: 1500, 1480, 1460

Additional key levels