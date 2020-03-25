Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz

XAU/USD surged as the Fed announced no limit to its bond-buying program.

The level to beat for buyers is the 1630 level.

XAU/USD daily chart

After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.

XAU/USD four-hour chart

The metal is consolidating the strong advanced made in the last three days as the market holds above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls regained control of the market XAU/USD is likely looking to extend gains on a break above the 1628 level en route towards the 1660 resistance and 1700 figure while support is expected to hold near 1605, 1590 and 1560 levels.

Resistance: 1628, 1660, 1700

Support: 1605, 1590, 1560

Additional key levels