Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz

  • XAU/USD surged as the Fed announced no limit to its bond-buying program.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1630 level. 
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme. 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
The metal is consolidating the strong advanced made in the last three days as the market holds above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls regained control of the market XAU/USD is likely looking to extend gains on a break above the 1628 level en route towards the 1660 resistance and 1700 figure while support is expected to hold near 1605, 1590 and 1560 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1628, 1660, 1700
Support: 1605, 1590, 1560
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1608.04
Today Daily Change -20.71
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 1628.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1590.63
Daily SMA50 1584.57
Daily SMA100 1537.18
Daily SMA200 1505.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1633.71
Previous Daily Low 1552.78
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1602.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1583.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 1576.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1524.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1495.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 1657.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 1686.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1738.31

 

 

