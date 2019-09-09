Gold: Mildly bid after dismal China trade data

- Gold is flashing green, possibly in response to a drop in China's trade surplus.
- The PBOC cut rates on Friday and is expected to do more this year.
Gold is currently trading at $1,510, representing 0.20% gains on the day, dropped for two consecutive weeks for the first time since November 2018.
The metal picked up a bid at lows near $1,503 earlier today, possibly in response to the weaker-than-expected China trade data released on Sept. 8.
The country's dollar-denominated fell by 1%, while its imports contracted 5.6% year-over-year last month.
China’s August trade surplus shrunk to $34.84 billion from $45.06 billion in July. Note that imports have decreased year-on-year, every month this year, except April, a sign of weak domestic demand.
The prolonged trade spat with the US is clearly hurting the world's second-largest economy.
PBOC cuts RRR
The People's Bank of China on Friday announced a broad-based 50 basis point cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR). The move set to take effect on Sept. 16 is set to unleash liquidity to the tune of CNY 800.
In addition, the central bank announced an extra 100 basis point cut in the RRR for city commercial banks operating solely within their respective provinces, of which 50 basis points will take effect on 15 October and 50 basis points on 15 November.
Further, the news crossed the wires earlier today that China could further rate cuts this year. The talk of aggressive easing by China may have added to the bid tone around the yellow metal.
Technically speaking, the metal is looking south, having confirmed a bearish reversal with a bearish engulfing last week.
That said, a drop to the support at $1,492 could be preceded by a minor bounce to $1,514, as an hourly chart indicator is reporting a bullish divergence.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1510.73
|Today Daily Change
|4.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1506.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1520.45
|Daily SMA50
|1465.85
|Daily SMA100
|1390.12
|Daily SMA200
|1340.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1527.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1502.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1557.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1502.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1512.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1518.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1487.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1472.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1521.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1537.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1546.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bearish chances ahead of ECB meeting later this week
The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with modest gains above the 1.1000 level, although edged lower Friday, further retreating from a weekly high of 1.1084.
GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 5-week old trend-line restrict immediate upside
Despite pulling back from more than a month old rising trend-line, also falling below 50-day EMA, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as it trades near 1.2285 during early Monday.
USD/JPY steady in Asia, eyes on 107 handle
USD/JPY has been steady in Tokyo's so far following Japanese GDP. Risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages. On Friday, USD/JPY fell from 107.00 to 106.62 post jobs data but later retraced to 106.90.
Gold: Mildly bid after dismal China trade data
Gold is currently trading at $1,510, representing 0.20% gains on the day, dropped for two consecutive weeks for the first time since November 2018. The metal picked up a bid at lows near $1,503 earlier today.
Gaming the ECB and Putting the Cart Before Horse in the Brexit Drama
The step away from the edge of the abyss may have stirred the animal spirits, but it remains precarious at best. The formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong is too late and too little at this juncture.