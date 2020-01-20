Gold London Price Forecast: XAU/USD starts the week challenging $1563/oz resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is starting the new week with bulls attempting to take the lead. 
  • There is a strong resistance near 1563 which needs to be broken. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). After a rejection of the 1600 mark earlier in January, the market is now grinding to the upside again. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold is challenging the 1563 resistance as the market is trading in a rising channel above the main SMAs. A break above this level can see the metal appreciating towards the 1570 and 1580 resistance levels. On the flip side, failure at the 1563 level, can lead to a tight range just below the level and a potential deeper pullback towards the 1555 and 1550 levels.
 

Additional key levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1562.42
Today Daily Change 5.24
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1557.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1535.12
Daily SMA50 1494.78
Daily SMA100 1497.16
Daily SMA200 1437.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1561.26
Previous Daily Low 1549.66
Previous Weekly High 1562
Previous Weekly Low 1536.35
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1554.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1550.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 1544.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 1539.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1562.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1567.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 1574.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

