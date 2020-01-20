Gold is starting the new week with bulls attempting to take the lead.

There is a strong resistance near 1563 which needs to be broken.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). After a rejection of the 1600 mark earlier in January, the market is now grinding to the upside again.

Gold four-hour chart

Gold is challenging the 1563 resistance as the market is trading in a rising channel above the main SMAs. A break above this level can see the metal appreciating towards the 1570 and 1580 resistance levels. On the flip side, failure at the 1563 level, can lead to a tight range just below the level and a potential deeper pullback towards the 1555 and 1550 levels.

Additional key levels