Gold keeps cheering broad USD weakness while heading into the end of 2019

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold remains positive around two months high.
  • Prices have recently benefited from the US dollar declines, increasing odds of the US-China trade deal and the US-Middle East tension.
  • China’s official PMIs can act as immediate catalysts ahead of the US data.

Gold takes the bids to $1,515 amid the initial Asian session on the last day of 2019. While overall declines of the greenback please the buyers, optimism surrounding the major consumer and geopolitical tension adds strength into the safe-haven.

The USD keeps the losses running while declining to the lowest since July 03. The traders’ fraternity seems to adjust the year-end open positions while downbeat prints of the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index offered additional weakness to the US currency.

Elsewhere, the US-China trade deal is near to its signing in ceremony, as per the South China Morning Post (SCMP) news. The same boosted the market’s risk appetite the previous day while increasing optimism for the major gold consumer, i.e. China. Earlier, the bullion traders buoyed Beijing’s readiness to abide by the phase-one deal terms.

Also contributing to the yellow metal’s upside is the US political tussle with the Middle East as well as North Korea. Iran has openly warned the Trump administration to stay ready to bear the consequences after the US attacked Iraqi and Syrian spots over the weekend. China also registered its disagreement with the US strikes. Further, North Korea prepares for something that is unknown to the world amid the fears of further progress in the hermit kingdom’s building up of its armament.

Markets are gearing up for China’s December month NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI data. The official activity numbers are likely to retrace a bit after providing a positive surprise during the latest readings. Following the same, the US second-tier housing and consumer sentiment data will be in the spotlight before the investors head to the New Year holiday.

Technical Analysis

A daily closing beyond October month high near $1,520 becomes necessary for the Bulls to hold the reins, failure to do so can recall $1,500 and Wednesday’s low near $1,495 on the chart.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1515.3
Today Daily Change 0.66
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1514.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1481.93
Daily SMA50 1479.12
Daily SMA100 1492.73
Daily SMA200 1419.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1516.17
Previous Daily Low 1510.85
Previous Weekly High 1517.4
Previous Weekly Low 1477.55
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1514.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1512.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 1511.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1508.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 1506.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1516.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 1519.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 1522.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls

USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls

USD/JPY has moved into a sideways consolidation between 108.76 and 109 the figure following a tumble overnight in an extension of the Xmas holiday supply from a well-defined resistance level around 109.70.

USD/JPY News

EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200

EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200

The American dollar resumed its decline in the US session, despite generally encouraging local data. Wall Street trading heavily in thin market conditions.

EUR/USD News

What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead

What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead

Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.

Read more

Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510

Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510

The XAU/USD pair gained more than $30 last week supported by the broad-based USD weakness and closed at $1511.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls

USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls

USD/JPY has moved into a sideways consolidation between 108.76 and 109 the figure following a tumble overnight in an extension of the Xmas holiday supply from a well-defined resistance level around 109.70.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures