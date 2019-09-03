Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Yellow metal gains more than $20 boosted by risk aversion and economic data. 
  • DXY reverses sharply following ISM report, falls to negative territory from multi-year lows. 

Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26. 

US Dollar reverses, Gold firm 

Gold was already trading higher hovering around $1,530 and it soared after later on the back of US data. The ISM Manufacturing report came in at 49.1 in August, below the 51.0 expected, down from the 51.2 July reading. “ISM manufacturing dropped below the magic 50-mark in August, pointing to a manufacturing sector contraction for the first time since early 2016. Four of five subcomponents are below 50. We expect the downward trend to remain intact in coming months”, mentioned Nordea analysts.

The report triggered a decline in equity prices and US yields. The 10-year fell to 1.43%, the lowest in years and weigh on the US Dollar. The DXY erased practically all of its gains, reversing sharply from the highest in two years. 

Levels to watch 

The yellow metal is testing the $1,550 area, above attention would turn to $1,555 (YTD high). The next resistance is seen at $1,565. On the flip side, support levels now are seen at $1,533 (Aug 30 high), $1,525 (Aug 27 low) and $1,516 (Aug 30 low). 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1546.38
Today Daily Change 16.58
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 1529.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1512.82
Daily SMA50 1456.37
Daily SMA100 1379.99
Daily SMA200 1333.84
Levels
Previous Daily High 1533.64
Previous Daily Low 1519.45
Previous Weekly High 1554.63
Previous Weekly Low 1517.38
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1524.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1528.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 1521.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 1513.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 1507.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1535.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 1541.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 1549.99

 

 

