Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles

- XAU/USD rose almost $20 following the ISM Manufacturing report.
- US Dollar reversed sharply after data, DXY turned negative.
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
Earlier today, XAU/USD bottomed at $1,458 the lowest level in almost two months. Then bounced dramatically signaling that the bearish run from near $1,540 (last week high) might be over.
The Markit PMI showed economic activity in the US manufacturing sector expanded at a modest pace in September but a few minutes later the ISM presented a different picture showing a decline from 49.1 to 47.8 in September below market expectations of a 50.1 reading.
The report triggered a rally in US bonds, sending yield lower. The 10-year fell from 1.74% to 1.62% in a few minutes, weakening the Dollar, particularly against the Japanese Yen. Even commodity and emerging market currencies recovered ground, although still hold in negative territory.
Levels to watch
As of writing, XAU/USD stands at $1,484 up $25 from the daily low. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at $1,485 followed by $1,500 and $1,512 (Sep 26 high). On the flip side, support could be seen at $1,474 and $1,464 that protects the recent low at $1,458.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1482.88
|Today Daily Change
|10.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1472.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1506.86
|Daily SMA50
|1493.82
|Daily SMA100
|1425.28
|Daily SMA200
|1360.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1500.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1464.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1535.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1487.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1478.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1486.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1458.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1443.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1422.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1514.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1529.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2340 on EU willing to grant “concessions”
Dollar’s broad weakness barely helped the pair to hold around 1.2300, but news that the EU could consider a time-limit on the Irish backstop did the job: GBP/USD trimmed daily losses, trades in the green.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.