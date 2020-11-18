Gold is neutral within the 1850-1973.80 limits – Commerzbank

Gold (XAU/USD) has recently failed just ahead of the 1973.80 mid-September high but continues to hold over the 1850 low. For now, strategists at Commerzbank are neutral.

See: Gold to face further downside pressure in the immediate term – HSBC

Key quotes

“Should a breach of the 1850 support be seen we would allow for further losses to the 200-day ma at 1792.24 and possibly the May high at 1765.61. This in turn protects the 1721.15 55-week ma.”

“In order to regenerate upside interest, the market will need to regain the mid-September high at 1973.8, for a rally to the 78.6% retracement at 2025 which guards the target band of 2070/2088. This is a combination of Fibonacci extensions and Elliott wave counts.”