Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through

- Gold attracts some buying near 50-DMA support amid escalating US-China tensions.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any strong gains for the metal.
- Investors now eye US jobless claims for some impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
The safe-haven commodity managed to find some support near 50-day SMA, around the $1690 region and gained some positive traction on Thursday amid concerns over worsening US-China relations. The US suspended Chinese airlines passenger flights to and from the US with effect from June 16. The move came after the dragon nation earlier barred American carriers from re-entering China.
The latest developments fueled worries about a further escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies and kept a lid on the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, extended some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status, albeit a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand capped any meaningful gains.
The greenback was back in demand on Thursday, allowing the key USD Index to stage a notable bounce from the lowest level since mid-March. Stronger USD turned out to be one of the key factors that held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight downfall dragged the yellow metal below support marked by a short-term ascending trend-channel extending from mid-April. Hence, the attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Market participants now look forward to the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will be on Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1702.41
|Today Daily Change
|3.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1698.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.99
|Daily SMA50
|1694.45
|Daily SMA100
|1639.51
|Daily SMA200
|1567.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1732.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1689.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1705.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1681.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1664.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1638.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1724.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1766.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus
The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.
Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00
WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP’s exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market’s risk reset weigh on the black gold’s prices.