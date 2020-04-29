In light of flash figures for Gold futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the second session in a row on Tuesday, now by just 457 contracts. In the same direction, volume reversed two daily pullbacks and increased by around 26.3K contracts.

Gold eyes a probable move to $1,660/oz

The negative price action in the ounce troy of gold was amidst rising open interest and volume on Tuesday. Against this, the door still remains open for a probable drop to last week’s lows near $1,660 per ounce.