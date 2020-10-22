According to advanced data for Gold futures markets from CME Group noted traders increased their open interest positions for the fifth consecutive session, this time by around 9.5K contracts on Wednesday. Volume, in the same line, rose for the third straight session, now by more than 40K contracts.

Gold now looks to $1,992/oz

Prices of the yellow metal keep trading above the key barrier at $1,900 per ounce. Wednesday’s uptick in Gold was amidst rising open interest and volume, leaving the door open for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term. That said. September’s high at $1,992/oz emerges as the next target of relevance.