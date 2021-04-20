Gold Futures: Correction likely near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

CME Group’s flash data for Gold futures markets noted open interest shrunk for the first time on Monday after four consecutive daily builds, this time by around 1.6K contracts. Volume, instead, reversed the previous day’s drop and went up by nearly 7.5K contracts.

Gold still targets $1,800

Gold prices advanced to the $1,790 area on Monday, although it ended the session with losses. The move was accompanied by shrinking open interest, indicative that a knee-jerk could be in the offing in the very near-term. On the upside, in the meantime, the yellow metal continues to target the key $1,800 mark per ounce troy.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

