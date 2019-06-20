Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day

- Dovish shift in major central banks' policy outlook boosts demand for gold.
- US Dollar Index drops to fresh 2-week lows on Thursday.
- Stock market rally keeps precious metal's gains limited for now.
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27. Following that impressive rally, the XAU/USD pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading near $1383, still adding more than $20 on a daily basis.
Earlier this week, European Central Bank President Draghi opened the door for rate cuts while speaking at the bank's event in Portugal. Yesterday, the FOMC dropped the term "patient" from its policy statement with regards to future policy adjustments and gave a reason for markets to believe that a rate cut will happen as early as July. The greenback came under heavy selling pressure and dragged the US Dollar Index to its lowest level in two weeks.
During the Asian session on Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda said that it was possible for them to keep the rates at current lows beyond spring of 2020. Finally, the Bank of England today in its policy statement acknowledged that downside risks to growth had increased since the last meeting in May and revised its second-quarter growth expectation down to 0% from 0.2%.
Meanwhile, stock markets capitalized on hopes of central banks injecting additional stimulus into the economy and the S&P 500 Index hit an all-time high, grabbing investors' attention and keeping gold's gains limited for the time being. At the moment, all three major indexes of Wall Street are rising around 1% on a daily basis.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1382.64
|Today Daily Change
|22.24
|Today Daily Change %
|1.63
|Today daily open
|1360.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1319
|Daily SMA50
|1297.26
|Daily SMA100
|1302.6
|Daily SMA200
|1271.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1362.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1341.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1358.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1319.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1354.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1349.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1347.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1333.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1326.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1368.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1375.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1389.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.
USD/JPY: Remains vulnerable, bears likely to target levels below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its recent consolidative trading range, held over the past one week or so and tumbled to its lowest level since the early-Jan. flash crash.
Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.