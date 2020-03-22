Gold fails to benefit from recent risk aversion, slips below $1,500

- Gold remains on the back foot amid fresh risk-off.
- US President fails to provide the much-awaited stimulus, stock futures tank.
- RBNZ and the Aussie government announced fresh measures, Eurobonds for coronavirus signalled.
- Japanese media hint restrictions on the entry of US travellers.
Gold prices drop 0.80% to $1,486, intraday low near $1,483, after the fresh risk-off in the markets amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The latest catalysts come from the US where policymakers keep failing to announce the much-awaited stimulus while the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers are on a spike.
US policymakers fail to offer the stimulus…
The US Senate members fail to pass onto the much-awaited COVID-19 Bill during the first round of voting. The opposition Democrats are indicating further revision to the ruling Republicans, which in turn could delay the rolling out of the much-awaited stimulus.
US President Donald Trump earlier failed to provide any signals for the economic aid that initially triggered the risk-off.
It should also be noted that the US is now the third-largest in terms of the virus infection after Italy and China.
While portraying the risk, the US stock futures tank to trigger the “limit down” amid the initial minutes. Further, oil also dropped more than 9% following the fresh risk aversion wave.
Also weighing on the risk-tone could be news from Japan that signal the Asian nation may soon ban entries of the US travellers.
During the weekend, the Australian government announced the second stimulus whereas RBNZ also took heavy measures to ward off the economic implications of the disease.
Investors will now keep eyes on the US headlines and further global measures to combat the pandemic for immediate direction.
Technical Analysis
Buyers will wait for entry beyond 200-day SMA level of $1,505 while sellers may target November low near $1,445.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1486.76
|Today Daily Change
|-12.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82%
|Today daily open
|1499.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1596.02
|Daily SMA50
|1582.85
|Daily SMA100
|1535.3
|Daily SMA200
|1503.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1516.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1455.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1493.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1464.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1429.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1403.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1524.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1550.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1585.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD starts out on the bid with a focus in stimulus
AUD/USD has popped during the open on Monday in Asia in what are the most volatile markets since the Global Financial Crisis pertaining to COVID-19, pressuring the central banks to action stimulus.
USD/JPY: Dollar’s demand overshadows yen’s safe-haven condition
The USD/JPY pair surged to 111.50, its highest in a month, as demand for the greenback kept overshadowing the yen’s safe-haven condition. The greenback remains king in a risk-averse environment.
What you need to know for the open: COVID-19 lockdown and world recession looms
The mood on Friday deteriorated and US equities closed at fresh lows. We can expect a risk-off start to the week following fresh distribution at the end of last week. The disease has now infected 328,275 people across the world.
Oil Week Ahead: Hunkering Down
Next week will bring an ample amount of economic indicators but for the oil market the most serious ones will be information on the spread of the coronavirus. As the number of cases on both sides of the Atlantic are rising and the UK ...
Oil Week Ahead: Hunkering Down
Next week will bring an ample amount of economic indicators but for the oil market the most serious ones will be information on the spread of the coronavirus. As the number of cases on both sides of the Atlantic are rising and the UK ...