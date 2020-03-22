Coronavirus update: Italy reports almost 800 deaths, Russian army to send military help

Italy, the world’s worst-affect country by the coronavirus pandemic, reported a massive jump in the number of deaths that rose by 793 to 4,825 on Saturday, marking it the largest one-day rise since the contagion spilled over into the European economy.

The Civil Protection Agency said that confirmed cases rose to 53,578 from 47,021, There were 2,857 people in intensive care, up from 2,655. Lombardy, the northern Italian region around Milan, remains in a critical situation, with 3,095 deaths and 25,515 cases.

In this dire situation, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, President Putin has ordered the Russian military to start sending medical help to Italy to help it to battle the infectious disease.

Interfax reported that Russia will send about 100 military specialists in virology and epidemics along with eight mobile brigades of military medics, special disinfection vehicles and other medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 306 cases of the virus, most of them in Moscow, and one coronavirus-related death, per Reuters.

Other key updates

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that South Korea confirmed 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total tally at 8,897. No new deaths reported.

In the UK, the total cases of the infection stand at 233, as the UK PM Johnson expressed his concerns over the Italy-like situation in the Kingdom.

Across the Atlantic, about 24,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US, with 306 deaths as on late Saturday. New Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut have imposed restrictions to slow the spread of infections.

Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus cases, bringing up the total to nearly 600 while confirming one death.

Australia's New South Wales and Victoria are ordered to be lockdown within 48 hours,

Singapore announced it will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state to fight against the virus spread. This comes after the country reported its first fatalities and confirmed 47 new cases, taking its tally to 432.