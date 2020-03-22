Australian PM Morrison announces $38 bln, second stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus impact

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said in Canberra on Sunday, the government will pump in A$66.4 billion ($38.50 billion) into the economy to help contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as part of a second stimulus package, with the initial A$17.6 billion ($10.20 billion) economic response announced last week. The financial measures now equal about 10% of the country’s GDP.

Key quotes