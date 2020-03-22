US Senate COVID-19 bill fails to get enough votes to clear first procedural hurdle, voting continues

Reuters reports that the US Senate COVID-19 bill failed to get enough votes to clear first procedural hurdle, voting continues. Democrats are sending a signal to republicans on a need to revise the bill, negotiations thus continue.

We are seeing widespread risk-off in markets, with EUR/USD falling to the lowest levels since 2017, oil tested below $21 and we are seeing limit down in US stock futures in the open today. More on that here: Risk-off open: US stock futures fall 5% hitting 'limit down', oil drops to test below $21bbls WTI