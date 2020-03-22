US Senate COVID-19 bill fails to get enough votes to clear first procedural hurdle, voting continues

Reuters reports that the US Senate COVID-19 bill failed to get enough votes to clear first procedural hurdle, voting continues. Democrats are sending a signal to republicans on a need to revise the bill, negotiations thus continue.
We are seeing widespread risk-off in markets, with EUR/USD falling to the lowest levels since 2017, oil tested below $21 and we are seeing limit down in US stock futures in the open today. More on that here: Risk-off open: US stock futures fall 5% hitting 'limit down', oil drops to test below $21bbls WTI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD starts out on the bid with a focus in stimulus
AUD/USD has popped during the open on Monday in Asia in what are the most volatile markets since the Global Financial Crisis pertaining to COVID-19, pressuring the central banks to action stimulus.
USD/JPY: Dollar’s demand overshadows yen’s safe-haven condition
The USD/JPY pair surged to 111.50, its highest in a month, as demand for the greenback kept overshadowing the yen’s safe-haven condition. The greenback remains king in a risk-averse environment.
What you need to know for the open: COVID-19 lockdown and world recession looms
The mood on Friday deteriorated and US equities closed at fresh lows. We can expect a risk-off start to the week following fresh distribution at the end of last week. The disease has now infected 328,275 people across the world.
Oil Week Ahead: Hunkering Down
Next week will bring an ample amount of economic indicators but for the oil market the most serious ones will be information on the spread of the coronavirus. As the number of cases on both sides of the Atlantic are rising and the UK ...
Oil Week Ahead: Hunkering Down
Next week will bring an ample amount of economic indicators but for the oil market the most serious ones will be information on the spread of the coronavirus. As the number of cases on both sides of the Atlantic are rising and the UK ...