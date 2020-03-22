The RBNZ announced that it would conduct large-scale asset purchases of New Zealand Government bonds (‘quantitative easing’, or ‘QE’), following similar moves by global central banks last week.
Analysts at ANZ Bank explain
- The RBNZ will purchase $30bn of NZGBs with a range of maturities across the yield curve over the next 12 months, with purchases starting this week.
- This package is huge. Our analysis last week flagged the need for purchases of $15-20bn per annum, if not more, and this announcement is even larger with that. Our expectations were at the top end of market expectations, so we expect this package to have a significant impact.
- QE will help support the economy and soothe markets that have been dysfunctional. We believe this package will have an immediate and significant impact on the local bond market, especially with NZDM set to issue NZGBs at a $20bn annualised pace in Q2. There will be beneficial knock-ons across the credit spectrum.
- More QE, liquidity measures and market intervention may yet be needed. Of note, the RBNZ has said they will adjust the size and nature of the program as required. We also see a case for easing the counter-cyclical capital buffer to help facilitate the provision of credit.
- Next we expect another broad fiscal response; last week’s package was only the first tranche. The RBNZ’s move today paves the way for more government spending, by helping soak up the looming supply of bonds.
FX implications
The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify and a flight to cash and liquidity has pulled in a bid in the US dollar, weighing on NZD/USD. It is presumed that QE will cushion rather than stimulate and considering NZ's reliance on trade and tourism, the bird will likely remain on the backfoot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.17 amid elevated volatility
GBP/USD surged to around 1.19 before falling below amid elevated volatility and as a tumultuous week draws to a close. The dollar is taking a breather as stocks are recovering, while the UK is set to present new stimulus measures.
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI tumbles to lows near the $24.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are fading the initial move to the area above the $28.00 mark per barrel and have returned to the $24.00 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or daily lows.