Gold drops to near two-week lows, around $1920 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A strong pickup in the USD demand exerted some heavy pressure on gold.
  • Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a fresh leg down in equity markets.

Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to 1-1/2-week lows, around the $1921 region in the last hour.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous week's modest gains, instead came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. Worries about the second wave of the coronavirus infections boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the dollar-denominated commodity.

Bulls failed to gain any respite from a selloff in the global equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven precious metal. The risk-off mood was further reinforced by a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit did little to lend any support or revive demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling below the $1930-28 horizontal support. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards challenging monthly lows, around the $1906 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the key focus will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech. Powell's speech will be closely scrutinized for clues about the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1923.66
Today Daily Change -26.89
Today Daily Change % -1.38
Today daily open 1950.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1945.37
Daily SMA50 1935.06
Daily SMA100 1836.48
Daily SMA200 1714.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.16
Previous Daily Low 1943.09
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1953.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1949.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1942.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1925.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1959.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 1968.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1976.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

