Gold consolidates gains, set for highest close in two months

Gold consolidates gains, set for highest close in two monthsBy Matías Salord
Gold rose for the third day in a row and is about to post the highest close since June 6, as it hovers around $1,285/oz (up 0.60%) amid risk aversion, soft US inflation data, and a weak US dollar.
The Dow Jones is falling 0.60% and reached the lowest level in 10 days. In Europe, stock markets finished with losses between 0.50% and 1.40%. The risk-off environment continues to boost the demand for safe-haven assets, including bonds, the yen and gold.
Today’s economic data from the US showed an unexpected decline in July of the Producer Price Index, that fell 0.1%, against expectations of a 0.1% rise. It was the first negative reading for the index in almost a year. The data goes in the opposite direction of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve during 2017.
US: Despite soft PPI, fundamentals point to firm inflation ahead - Wells Fargo
On Friday, the key report will be the US Consumer Price Index, that is expected to show an increase of 0.2% in July and 1.8% y/y. Another reading below expectations could add pressure to the US dollar and could favor the upside in gold.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
The yellow metal peaked today at $1,287, that could be seen now as the immediate resistance. Above the next levels to watch might lie at $1,290 followed by 2017 highs at $1,296 and then, the $1,300 handle. On the downside, immediate support might lie at $1,283 (US session low), $1,278 (Aug 9 high) and $1,274 (Aug 10 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.