Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index pushes carries winning streak into fifth straight day.
- Coming up: Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI reports from US.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.
US-China trade tensions re-escalate
On Sunday, 15% additional US tariffs on Chinese imports went into effect and China announced that they filed a complaint against that action with the World Trade Organization. However, with the US markets enjoying the long Labor Day weekend, the market reaction remained relatively muted.
As the bond markets reopened today, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost more than 1% to reveal that this latest development had a modestly negative impact on the market sentiment. Reflecting the risk-off atmosphere, major European equity indexes are posting losses on Tuesday and the S&P 500 Futures is erasing 0.75% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day deep in the negative territory.
On the other hand, the heavy selling pressure surrounding major European currencies continue to provide a boost to the Greenback and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is staying at its highest level in more than two years at 98.30. Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM Manufacturing PMI reports from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors will also be paying close attention to Wall Street's main indexes' performances.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1530.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1529.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1512.82
|Daily SMA50
|1456.37
|Daily SMA100
|1379.99
|Daily SMA200
|1333.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1533.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1519.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1524.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1528.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1521.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1513.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1507.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1535.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1541.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1549.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 amid trade tensions, ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades below 1.0950, the lowest in two years. as US-Sino failed to schedule new talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is due out later on.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.