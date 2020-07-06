Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1775 level

- Gold reversed an early dip to the $1770 area amid sustained selling around the USD.
- Concerns about rising coronavirus cases globally remained supportive of the uptick.
- The risk-on mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped any further gains.
Gold edged higher during the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1776-78 region.
The emergence of some fresh US dollar selling assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to reverse an early dip to the $1770 area on the first day of a new trading week. This coupled with concerns about the continuous surge in coronavirus cases further extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
Despite growing market worries, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. The risk-on mood was reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards capping the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
From a technical perspective, any meaningful pullback from multi-year tops has been attracting some dip-buying near a one-month-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned support, currently around the $1770 region, coincides with 200-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the upside, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $1780 level before positioning for a move towards the ambitious $1800/ounce target. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1776.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1776.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1747.5
|Daily SMA50
|1728.5
|Daily SMA100
|1678.16
|Daily SMA200
|1593.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1777.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1772.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1789.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1757.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1770.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1769.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1778.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1779.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1782.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
