Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark

- Weaker equities underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.
- A pickup in the USD demand might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Following an initial dip to the $1483 area at the start of a new trading week, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and built on the previous session's late bounce from over one-week lows. The fact that the US and China reached a partial trade deal on Friday provided a strong boost to investors' appetite for riskier assets, which eventually drove flows away from perceived safe-haven assets – including Gold.
Regains traction amid reviving safe-haven demand
The latest trade optimism faded rather quickly and was evident from a weaker tone around equity markets. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment turned out to be one of the key factors that underpinned the precious metal. The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction amid a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, which tends to weigh on dollar-denominated commodities - like Gold.
It will now be interesting to see if the commodity is able to build on the positive momentum or run into some fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Meanwhile, the US markets will remain closed on Monday in observance of Columbus Day and holiday-thinned liquidity conditions warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1495.94
|Today Daily Change
|7.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1488.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1500.92
|Daily SMA50
|1506.68
|Daily SMA100
|1444.53
|Daily SMA200
|1370.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1503.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1474.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1516.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1474.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1485.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1492.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1474.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1459.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1445.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1503.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1517.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1532.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
