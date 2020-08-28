Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region

- Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD.
- The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.
Gold continued gaining positive traction through the first half of the European trading action and shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1960 region in the last hour.
The precious metal managed to regain positive traction on the last trading day of the week and reversed the previous day's intraday retracement slide from over one-week tops. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments continued weighing on the US dollar, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday, Powell outlined the new monetary policy strategy and signalled an increased tolerance for higher inflation. Powell said that the Fed is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labor market and broader economy.
However, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a strong rallying the equity markets – might undermine the precious metal's safe-haven status. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might further contribute towards capping the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the overnight swing highs, around the $1975-77 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the meantime, traders will take cues from Friday's second-tier US economic data for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1956.72
|Today Daily Change
|27.18
|Today Daily Change %
|1.41
|Today daily open
|1929.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1970.41
|Daily SMA50
|1880.36
|Daily SMA100
|1798.01
|Daily SMA200
|1676.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1976.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.08
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1935.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1951.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1900.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1872.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1834.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1967.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2005.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2034.24
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as Powell's speech weighs on the dollar
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, extending its gains. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer. US data is eyed.
USD/JPY struggles around 106 as Japanese PM Abe resigns
USD/JPY is falling to around 106 after Japan's PM Shinzo Abe announced he is stepping down due to health issues. Uncertainty about economic policy is triggering safe-haven flows to the yen.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 high amid dollar weakness, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.33, the highest in eight months. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later on.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.