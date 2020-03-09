Gold: Call (bullish) bias strongest on record, risk reversals show

Call options on gold are drawing record premiums, indicating increased demand for bullish bets amid broad-based risk aversion in the financial markets.

One-month risk reversals on gold (XAU1MRR) have surged to a record high of 4.30 from Friday's print of 3.975, having bottomed out near 0.85 on Feb. 12.

A positive number indicates the implied volatility premium or demand for calls is higher than that for puts.

Gold's spot price is currently trading at $1,698 per Oz, representing a 1.5% gain on the day. The yellow metal is up over 10% on a year-to-date basis.

The stock markets in Asia are a sea of red on Monday and the S&P 500 futures are down over 4%. The coronavirus-led risk aversion has been bolstered by fears of an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.