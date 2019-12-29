Gold: Bulls pay a little heed to trade/political headlines while nearing multi-week top

- Gold prices extend the late Friday's pullback from the nine-week top.
- Mixed news concerning the US-China trade deal, the Middle East tension fail to provide any clear direction to the bullion prices.
- Year-end sparse trading will keep prices little changed, Tuesday’s Chinese PMIs will be the key to watch.
Gold prices remain under pressure around $1,510.85 amid the early Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal ignores the weekend news that should have been provided additional fuel to the safe-havens run-up beyond the nine-week high.
Cautious optimism surrounding the phase-one deal got another puzzle to solve during the weekend, which came from the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The Chinese media conveyed Beijing’s readiness to follow the promises on the condition that the US behaves seriously. The tone of the article, as usual, sounds like the warning to Washington despite the US President Donald Trump’s cheering up for the nearness to the signing.
On the other hand, the yellow metal should have benefited from Bloomberg’s communication of the US “counter strikes” targeting Iraqi and Syrian spots two-days after its civilian contractor’s killing by the rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.
Read: What you need to know before markets open: AUD technically precarious, fundamentals are balanced
The lack of reaction could be traced to the news that China is streamlining the loan rate. This could have a positive impact on the world’s second-largest economy while considering a short-term increase in the loans due to a lesser Loan Prime Rate (LPR) than the previous reference rate.
Even so, markets are still brushing their eyes amid the year-end holiday mood. Tokyo open can offer intermediate move but the lack of major events/data could hinder the momentum ahead of Tuesday’s Chinese official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data due to 01:00 GMT.
Technical Analysis
Prices are struggling to clear $1,518/20 area comprising highs marked since October, which in turn can trigger a fresh pullback towards the early-month levels near $1,418. However, Wednesday’s low of $1,495 and $1,500 can keep sellers away for the time being.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1510.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|1510.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1479.35
|Daily SMA50
|1478.52
|Daily SMA100
|1492.7
|Daily SMA200
|1418.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1517.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1507.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1511.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1513.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1506.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1502.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1496.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1516.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1521.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1526.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline
AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.