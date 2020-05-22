Gold: Bulls fight back control as US-China row escalates, eyes $1740

- Gold bulls extend control above 1730 levels.
- Flight to safety amid escalation in US-China tensions boosts gold.
- Gold on track for a weekly decline, despite hitting 7-year tops.
The recovery in Gold prices (XAU/USD) from Thursday’s troughs of 1717.34 regained traction above the 1730 mark in European trading, following a brief consolidative stint in Asia.
The fresh leg higher in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the European traders’ reaction to the escalation in the US-China tensions, in the face of Beijing taking ‘forceful measures’ on Hong Kong under the National Security bill.
The deepening concerns prompted a fresh flight to safety wave and lifted the ultimate safe-haven back on the 1730 barrier. The spot now trades with 0.44% gains at 1735.56, although remains on track to book a weekly loss.
The weekly decline could be likely associated with the increased expectations of a global economic upturn, as some countries relaxed lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, the US dollar continued to draw the haven demand on the back of the US-China row and fading optimism over the anti-coronavirus vaccine that weighed heavily on the global stocks.
Looking ahead, the US dollar price action and risk trends will continue to influence the gold trades while the near-term sentiment around the metal will likely remain underpinned by the massive stimulus announced globally to combat the virus impact.
Gold: Technical levels to watch
With the renewed uptick, the next resistances are aligned at 1740 (round number), 1749.14 (May 21 high) and 1765.38 (7-year high). To the downside, immediate support is seen at 1716.31 (21-DMA). A break below which the 1700 mark will be tested.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1735.40
|Today Daily Change
|7.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1727.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1715.38
|Daily SMA50
|1660.28
|Daily SMA100
|1624.37
|Daily SMA200
|1558.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1729.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1699.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1745.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1763.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1777.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD struggles at low ground amid a risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, but far from the highs recorded on Thursday. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.
Forex Today: Can markets find a silver lining? Hong-Kong heightens Sino-US tensions, boosts dollar
The market mood has markedly worsened amid souring Sino-American relations, with worries about Hong Kong serving as the latest trigger. A mix of developments from central banks, data, and the next moves in lockdowns will determine Friday's trading.
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730
Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal.