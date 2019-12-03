Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

- Gold bears return as US dollar attempts recovery from weekly lows.
- Uptick in Treasury yields and US equity futures also weigh on gold.
- Focus on trade developments and risk trends for fresh impetus.
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields. At the press time, the yellow metal trades near daily lows of $ 1459.92, down 0.20% so far.
The spot rallied nearly $ 10 on Monday after the US dollar was dumped across its main competitors on downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI and President Trump’s currency jawboning.
However, the recovery lost legs near 1465 levels, a surprise upturn in the Chinese manufacturing sector eased China's economic slowdown fears and acted as a drag on the safe-haven gold.
Despite the renewed weakness in the precious metal, the downside appears capped as Trump’s new tariffs on Brazil and Argentina revives trade gloom and keeps the safe-haven bids for gold somewhat underpinned.
Further, reports that India’s gold imports in November jumped 78% from a month earlier to the highest level in 5 months also offer some support to the gold bulls. Note that India is the world’s second-biggest gold consumer.
Reuters quoted an Indian government source, as saying the country imported 71 tonnes of gold in November vs. 40 tonnes imported in October.
In the day ahead, gold prices will continue to get influenced by the USD dynamics and risk sentiment, as markets await fresh cues on the trade front amid a lack of first-tier US macro news.
Gold Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1460.61
|Today Daily Change
|-2.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1463.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.91
|Daily SMA50
|1484.7
|Daily SMA100
|1485.46
|Daily SMA200
|1402.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1465.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1458.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1460.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1456.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1445.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1467.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1471.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been consolidating Monday's gains above 1.1050. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid election speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding onto modest gains. Opinion polls have shown a solid, yet narrowing lead for the Conservatives as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI is awaited.
Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
