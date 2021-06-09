GME Stock News: GameStop Corp reclaims the $300 price level ahead of its earnings call

- NYSE:GME gains 7.14% as meme stocks once again ruled Wall Street on Tuesday.
- GameStop charges forward despite further analyst downgrades and a history of underperforming earnings.
- GameStop and AMC welcome some new faces to the meme stock movement.
NYSE:GME has certainly built up expectations as the company heads into its quarterly earnings call and annual general shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Shares of the video game retailer extended the recent run by adding 7.14% to close Tuesday’s whipsaw session at $300.00 on the dot. Shares continued to rise in after hours trading, which has become a common theme throughout the recent short squeeze. What can investors expect from the much anticipated earnings call tomorrow? Ryan Cohen’s first official meeting as Chairman of the Board could go a long way in how the rest of this short squeeze plays out.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
For those looking at Wednesday’s call as a bullish signal, they may be disappointed to hear that GameStop has actually tumbled the day after 9 of its last 10 earnings calls, by an average of 14.2%. Will this trend continue on Thursday? To be fair, GameStop is on the precipice of a complete digital transformation so comparing its current state with years past may not be the best analysis. If you ask analysts at Wedbush, they will tell you not to expect much, as the firm reiterated its underperform rating with a $39 price target for the stock. That represents a 770% decline from its closing price on Tuesday.
GME stock forecast
Some new faces popped up on Tuesday as WallStreetBets spread the short squeeze love around the markets. Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) gained 85.82%, fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) added 25.85%, and AST Spacemobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) rocketed up 51.37%. This could be a change in strategy for Redditors, after major banks in the U.S. announced they would be limiting options and short activity on stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Microvision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
