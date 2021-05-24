GME Stock News: GameStop Corp finishes the day strong, despite a failed gamma squeeze

- NYSE:GME added 3.70% to close out a tumultuous week for the meme stock leader.
- GameStop had a failed gamma squeeze event today, but Redditors are refusing to show paper hands.
- AMC plummets on Friday as it is revealed to be a decoy for GameStop.
NYSE:GME didn’t quite have the Friday that Redditors were hoping for, but the Reddit discussion boards are still optimistic that the short squeeze is coming. To close the week, GameStop added 3.70% and finished the trading session at $176.69, although shares were down nearly 2% after hours at the time of this writing. Despite the volatility this past week, GameStop managed to stay above its 50-day moving average price of $164.36 which may prove to be a support level moving forward.
According to Reddit boards, Friday’s gamma squeeze event may have been mitigated by hedge funds as the battle wages on. A gamma squeeze happens when excessive bullish call buying sets off a series of larger and larger call orders, which leads to the price of the underlying stock skyrocketing. While Friday’s event may have been a failed attempt, Redditors are still optimistic that another short squeeze is coming, and that GameStop will remain the primary battleground between so-called apes and hedge fund managers.
GME stock forecast
The ongoing short squeeze event originally revolved around AMC (NYSE:AMC), as the hashtag #AMCSqueeze was trending on social media for the past week. Evidently AMC only served as a decoy to the ultimate plan of the GameStop gamma squeeze that was supposed to go down on Friday. AMC plummeted on Friday as Redditors turned their attention back to GameStop. The ongoing saga has already cost short sellers of GameStop and AMC over $1 billion this week, and if you believe what you read on the discussion boards, the best is still yet to come.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
