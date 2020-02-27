Global growth to be the weakest since 2009, risks are still skewed to the downside – BofAML

In their latest research note, out on Thursday, analysts at the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch revise down the global growth to 2.8% for 2020, the weakest since 2009. The research also expects China to be the weakest since 1990 and gains additional attention as it even ignores the coronavirus impact while citing downside risks.
Key quotes
Risks are still skewed to the downside.
Our forecasts do not include a global pandemic that would basically shut down economic activity in many major cities.
FX implications
Amid the present risk-off mood, any such news adds fears to the trading sentiment and favors the safe-haven. That said, USD/JPY and Gold are both trading around 109.60 and $1,646 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
