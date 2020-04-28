Global COVID-19 cases have topped 3 million – Johns Hopkins University.

Latest Global confirmed COVID-19 cases have topped 3 million, reaching 3,002,303 according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, the WHO has been warning that it is concerned about rising numbers of cases and deaths in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, even as the numbers flatten or decline in some wealthier nations.
Reuters reports:
“We have a long road ahead of us and a lot of work to do,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva, adding that a second wave of infections could be prevented with the right actions.
The novel coronavirus, which emerged late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has alrady infected 2.97 million and claimed 205,948 lives, according to the latest Reuters tally.
Tedros expressed concern that the health of children was being threatened by the impact of the coronavirus emergency on vaccination programmes for other diseases.
“Children may be at relatively low risk from severe disease and death from COVID-19 - the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus - but can be at high risk from other diseases that can be prevented with vaccines,” said Tedros.
Market implications
There are mixed feelings about the get back to work plans, yet markets are optimistic nonetheless: USD/JPY holding steady in 107's as markets lean bullish
