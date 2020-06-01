Gilead Sciences: Phase 3 trial shows significantly greater clinical improvement on 5-day Remdesivir treatment

Gilead Sciences announced the results from the phase three trial of Remdesivir in patients with moderate COVID-19 infection. Below are key takeaways, as reported by Reuters.
"Phase 3 trial demonstrates a 5-day treatment course of Remdesivir resulted in significantly greater clinical improvement vs standard of care alone."
"Remdesivir was generally well-tolerated in both 5-day and 10-day treatment groups."
"Non-statistically significant increases in clinical worsening/death observed in the standard of care only group compared with Remdesivir groups."
"Study demonstrated that patients in the 5-day Remdesivir treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement at day 11."
"Odds of improvement in clinical status with a 10-day course of Remdesivir were trending toward but not reaching statistical significance."
"Gilead Sciences Inc plans to submit full data from phase 3 simple trial of Remdesivir for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in coming weeks."
"At day 11, more proportion of patients in the 5-day group of Remdesivir met improvement in clinical status vs standard of care group."
"No new safety signals were identified with Remdesivir across either treatment group."
Market reaction
This statement doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.23% on a daily basis.
